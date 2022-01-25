Hull City have parted company with Grant McCann, as announced on their official club website.

Hull City’s new owner Acun Ilicali has made the decision to dismiss the Northern Irishman.

McCann, 41, is leaving the MKM Stadium along with his assistant manager Cliff Byrne.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the East Yorkshire club and won 39% of matches at the helm.

Ilicali’s reaction

Ilicali has said: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I’m sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

“However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club. I have a philosophy and a belief that our project should start as we mean to carry on and that involves having my team in place.

“I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager. That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans.

“Our new head coach will be announced very shortly.”

McCann’s spell at Hull

McCann, who has also previously managed Peterborough United in the past, left Doncaster Rovers to take over at Hull in June 2019.

The Tigers were relegated from the Championship in 24th place in his first season at the club. However, he guided them to an immediate return to the second tier last term after winning the League One title.

He leaves a side who are currently outside the relegation zone by seven points. The timing is a bit strange after their back-to-back wins over Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth.

However, Ilicali wants his own man and it appears this decision was already made.

Who’s replacing him?

Hull are poised to appoint Shota Arveladze as their new manager, as reported by Hull Live.

He has worked under the likes of Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ Alkmaar in the past and has managed Kayserispor, Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Pakhtakor Tashkent.