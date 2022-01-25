Bolton Wanderers defender Adam Senior has completed a loan move to National League North side Chorley, it has been confirmed.

Senior, 20, has spent time on loan away from the University of Bolton Stadium this season, picking up game time in non-league football.

The defender enjoyed spells with York City and Ashton United in the first half of the season and now, it has been confirmed that the youngster has completed a fresh loan move away from Bolton Wanderers.

As announced on the club’s official website, Senior has linked up with National League North outfit Chorley.

He joins the club on a temporary deal until the end of the season, giving him the chance to play regular football and continue his development away from the League One club.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt labelled the switch as a “good move for all parties” as Senior joins Jamie Vermiglio’s promotion-chasing Chorley. The Magpies, who play at Victory Park, occupy 5th place in the National League North after 21 games.

Bolton’s right-back options

A temporary move away for Senior will be good for his first-team prospects given the recent arrival of Marlon Fossey at Bolton Wanderers.

Fossey’s loan move to Wanderers means both he and Gethin Jones are available as options at right-back, limiting Senior’s chances of first-team action with Evatt’s side.

An impressive loan spell away could boost Senior’s chances of breaking into the first-team in the summer. With Fossey only in on loan, Jones and Senior will be the only right-backs on the books.