Huddersfield Town have entered talks with free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who is available for nothing after departing Los Angeles FC.

Blackman had spent almost his entire career playing in England before making the move to LAFC in September 2021, joining on a free transfer shortly after his departure from Chelsea.

Now, following the expiry of his contract with the MLS club, Football Insider has claimed Blackman is in talks over a return to England with Huddersfield Town.

The report states that the Terriers have opened talks over a deal for the ‘keeper.

Blackman has been training with Carlos Corberan’s side and is closing in on a deal with the Championship club, it is said.

Huddersfield’s goalkeeping options

For much of this season, summer signing Lee Nicholls has been the go-to man in between the sticks for Corberan.

Ryan Schofield has been his deputy, with his last Championship appearance coming in the Terriers’ heavy 5-1 defeat against Fulham in the second game of the season. 19-year-old Nicholas Bilokapic has also been in and around the first-team, featuring in Corberan’s matchday squad on a number of occasions as well as playing 50 minutes in Huddersfield’s FA Cup win over Burnley.

Blackman’s pedigree…

The 28-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career out on loan from Chelsea, picking up plenty of experience in the Football League.

Blackman has played 57 Championship games over the course of his career, also playing 10 times in League One and 42 times in League Two. He enjoyed successful loan spells with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield United, keeping 17 and 10 clean sheets for the clubs respectively.

A player of his experience could prove to be a shrewd free transfer signing for the Terriers as they look to add cover and competition to their goalkeeping ranks.