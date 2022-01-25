Sheffield Wednesday have agreed terms to sign Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules on loan, according to The Star.

The attacker was linked with a move to the club on Monday and updates appear to confirm that a deal is close to being announced.

The loan switch will see John-Jules reunite with former manager Darren Moore who coached him at Doncaster Rovers.

He scored five and assisted three in 18 League One appearances for Rovers in the 2020/21 season. John-Jules then sealed a loan move to Blackpool this season, but failed to contribute to a single goal in 11 Championship outings.

Wednesday’s next match is on Saturday and so John-Jules could be in contention if the deal is finalised with the Gunners before the end of this week.

Attacking options…

Moore will be hoping that John-Jules can add some firepower up top for his Owls side as they look to regain form and continue their promotion push.

Following a superb run of 12 games unbeaten from October to December, Wednesday have lost three of their last four matches including a hammering against Sunderland just before the turn of the year.

It will be vital that John-Jules forms a solid partnership with the attack, pitching in with goals himself and providing for the likes of Gregory.

The club sit just six points from the promotion play-off positions and the addition of an established EFL winger could add an extra dimension and make the club real contenders for promotion back to the Championship ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The club next face fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town on Saturday.