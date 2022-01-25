Swansea City are said to be sizing up a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser.

Fraser, 26, is no stranger to Swans boss Russell Martin having worked under his management at MK Dons.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Record, Martin is keen to reunite with Fraser and is eyeing up a bid to bring him to Swansea City this month.

The midfielder only made the move to Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make an impact and has fallen down the pecking order since Kieran McKenna’s arrival.

The situation looks to have caught Swansea’s attention, with the club reportedly readying a six-figure bid for Fraser.

Swansea were credited with interest in Fraser back in December too.

Starring under Martin…

Although he has struggled to hit his stride at Portman Road, Fraser was a key player during his time with MK Dons.

The Scot made the move to League One after impressing with Dundee United and emerged as one of the third tier’s top midfielders at Stadium:MK. Across all competitions, Fraser managed 14 goals and eight assists in 50 games for MK, operating as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and out on the left-hand side.

His performances for MK Dons were arguably deserving of a move to the Championship, but it was Ipswich who he ended up joining.

Noe, following a tricky spell with the Tractor Boys, Swansea are showing an interest in giving Fraser a shot in the second-tier with a potential reunion with Martin on the cards.