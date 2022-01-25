Tranmere Rovers have agreed to re-sign winger Josh Hawkes from Sunderland on a permanent deal, according to Football Insider.

The forward was loaned to Tranmere Rovers for the first-half of this season before his parent club Sunderland recalled him earlier this month.

However, sources have told Football Insider that the League Two outfit have come to an agreement to re-sign him – this time on a permanent deal.

Hawkes’ contract at the Stadium of Light is set to expire at the end of this campaign and the deal is due to be finalised before the transfer window slams shut at the end of January.

Working his way through Hartlepool’s academy, Hawkes joined Sunderland after a few successful local non-league loan spells.

Back home at Tranmere

He was a major player for Tranmere at the first half of this season. He played 15 games, scoring once and assisting three goals.

A return to Merseyside could prove to be perfect for Hawkes as it will continue to give him extended game time at a crucial part of his career. The Whites are continuing to impress in the fourth tier with a sensational unbeaten run dating back to 13th November.

The club have amassed 24 points from their last nine games and the return of a player such as Hawkes will only help them maintain their remarkable run of form and maintain their promotion charge in the fourth tier.

Any addition will be helpful as they look to add squad depth and widen the gap between themselves and the promotion play-off places beneath them.