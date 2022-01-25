Doncaster Rovers have signed veteran midfielder Adam Clayton, as confirmed on their official website.

The former Premier League man has signed for free on an 18-month deal after leaving Birmingham City in November.

Clayton, 33, has also turned out for Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in the Championship in the past.

He has now become Gary McSheffrey’s fifth winter signing at Doncaster and follows Kieran Agard, Josh Martin, Ollie Younger and Jonathan Mitchell through the entrance door at the Eco Power Stadium.

Doncaster want survival

McSheffrey will be hoping that Clayton’s experience of will help keep his Doncaster side affloat in League One.

At the time of writing, Rovers have only won two games in 14 matches. However, one of those was their last game against MK Dons on Saturday so hope of building some momentum seems slightly more realistic right now.

Clayton has played over 450 games in his career so will add some much needed experience into a youthful side. Tommy Rowe, 33, has made the most appearance for them this season but a host of youngsters, including Ethan Galbraith, Matt Smith and Tiago Cukur have also featured heavily in the league.

This appears to be a risk-free acquisition for the Yorkshire side as they look to avoid relegation to League Two.

Next up for Rovers is a home clash against Plymouth Argyle this weekend, followed by a home game against Rotherham United.

The transfer window shuts next week and Donny have six days left if they want to add any more new faces to their ranks.