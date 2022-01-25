Tranmere Rovers have announced the permanent signing of Lee O’Connor from Celtic on a deal until 2024, as reported on their official website.

The defender, 21, was loaned in from the Scottish giants in the summer and previously played for Manchester United’s youth academy before embarking on a new adventure north of the border.

O’Connor has featured 13 times for Micky Mellon’s side this season as well as appearing a handful of times in EFL Trophy and FA Cup fixtures for the club.

The Irishman had previously been loaned to Tranmere last season where he again featured heavily and became a stalwart in the side as they reached the play-offs in League Two.

This season, the club languish in mid-table but O’Connor’s performances have still been good enough for the club to take action and sanction a permanent deal for him.

‘Delighted’…

After signing his permanent contract with the club, O’Connor said: “I’m delighted. It was something I’ve wanted to do for a while as I’ve loved my time here so far.

“I’ve really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I’m developing really well and I just want to continue that.

“We’re on a good run now and it’s just about keeping it going, starting with a big game on Saturday.”

Manager Mellon added: “We can continue to work with him, he knows where his future is going to be and we’ve got ourselves a really good midfielder/right back for the foreseeable future.

“I’m sure this will be a boost for everyone at the Club and all of the supporters.”

Welcome addition for Tranmere

Under-23 players have featured extensively for this season under Mellon and the trend is sure to put faith in the hearts of the Tranmere faithful as the club look to focus on young players in attempt to move up the football pyramid.

Paul Glatzel, Josh Hawkes, Ross Doohan and Chris Merrie, all 23 or under, have featured a lot for the Merseyside outfit in this campaign.

The club are on a sensational run in the league and are unbeaten since 13th November. They put together six wins across Christmas and will be hoping to capitalise on this and put together a push for the play-offs this campaign.