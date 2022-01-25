Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, reports Kris Temple.

After a strong start to the season, Bournemouth has slipped off the pace somewhat in recent weeks. In their last five games, they have only picked up six of a possible 15 points to leave them eight points off leaders Fulham.

In a bid to regain their title-chasing form and return to the Premier League they could now try and bolster their attacking options in the final week of the transfer window.

Moore, 29, is a ‘top target’ according to reporter Temple who has tweeted:

#AFCB transfers (2/3) 🍒 • Kieffer Moore at #CCFC also remains a top target. Two clubs getting closer on valuations. Andy Carroll interest is there, but would only surface if Moore pursuit unsuccessful. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) January 25, 2022

Championship Pedigree

Moore is a player who is familiar with the demands of the Championship, with its busy game schedule and unpredictable games.

After coming up through non-league football and a brief detour in Norway, it was in South Yorkshire where he made his name in the Football League during a loan spell at Rotherham United, where he managed 13 goals in 25 matches.

He made a permanent move to Barnsley in the following season and fired 23 goals in 55 games before moving to Wigan Athletic.

Style of Play

As a player who has played a handful of professional games at centre-half, Moore is a tall striker standing at 6ft 4inc. Cardiff don’t just play long ball to him though and he would give Bournemouth a different dimension in attack if they were to land him late in this window.

Scott Parker’s side were a dealt a blow last time out by suffering a 1-0 home loss to Hull City and could be in for a busy week with the Bluebirds’ attacker on their radar.