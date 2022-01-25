Southampton have agreed a fee to sign Cheltenham Town youngster Will Armitage, reports Mike McGrath.

Southampton are looking to lure the defender to the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

Armitage, 16, will discuss a move to the Saints this week.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side have struck a deal with the League One Robins, according to The Telegraph reporter McGrath who has tweeted:

Southampton have agreed a fee with #CTFC for centre-back Will Armitage, who is set to discuss the deal to St Mary's this week #SaintsFC #Southampton :: He became Cheltenham Town's youngest 1st team player this season https://t.co/jGIq90mZvK — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 25, 2022

Who is Armitage?

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Cheltenham and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He is still under a scholarship deal and is yet to sign a professional contract with Michael Duff’s side. Nevertheless, he has still made two first-team appearances during the first-half of this season, both of which came in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Armitage also spent time away from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium earlier in this campaign with Southern League Division One South side Evesham United to get some experience under his belt.

Potential blow for Cheltenham

Losing a highly-rated young talent will be a blow to Cheltenham this month. However, the fact they will be getting a transfer fee for him will be beneficial to the football club.

It would be hard for the Robins to stand in the way of a Premier League move for Armitage.

The Robins are currently 17th in the League One table and are four points above the relegation zone. They have had a busy transfer window so far and have brought in seven new faces.