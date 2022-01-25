Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges will team up with Blackburn Rovers in the summer after agreeing a verbal pre-contract deal with the English club, reports Lancashire Live.

The attacker, who has been linked to Ewood Park for weeks, is set to team up with Tony Mowbray’s side in the summer when his contract expires in Scotland.

Hedges has scored two and assisted four this season in Scotland despite Aberdeen failing to even come close to the top of the pack chasing Celtic and Rangers.

The report claims that Hedges could make the switch this month but would mean a transfer fee would need to be put in place as the player isn’t available on a free deal for another six months.

January additions

So far in this window, Mowbray’s side have added two players. Midfielder Dilan Markanday has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur whilst Dutch full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik has made a six-month loan move to the Championship club from Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC.

The Lancashire Live piece also claims that Mowbray has hinted that a dip into the European market could still happen this window and that loan moves may continue to be Rovers’ approach this season.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra, both loanees from Brighton & Hove Albion, have played a big part in Mowbray’s team this season.

Currently defying the odds to place themselves in an automatic promotion spot in second place, Rovers will be keen to add some more loan talent before the end of this month to help see them over the line.

Promotion would see Blackburn play Premier League football for the first time since 2012. Mowbray could also return to the top-flight as a coach for the first time since 2009.