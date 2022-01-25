Sheffield United have dropped their interest in Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas due to the Scottish side’s financial demands, reports the Daily Record.

The Greek stopper was heavily linked with Sheffield United but Paul Heckingbottom’s club are now out of the running to sign him due to his reportedly hefty wage demands.

Barkas has fallen out of favour at Celtic Park and was identified by the Blades as a potential replacement for Robin Olsen.

The Daily Record article also reports that the Hoops demanded a loan fee and were keen on adding a £2.5million option-to-buy in the deal, giving the Championship side first refusal come the summer.

Shrewd dealings for Sheffield United

Sheffield United loaned goalkeeper Michael Verrips out to his native Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard this month. However, Olsen, who joined the club from Roma on loan in the summer, was recalled to be sent to Premier League side Aston Villa just days later.

The club currently only have two first-team stoppers available to them in Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood and will be keen to act quickly and carefully in the market to add one more, at least on loan, before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

They were linked to Stoke City’s Adam Davies earlier this month but, as of yet, there are no major first-team January signings for the club who are likely to miss out on a return to Premier League football next season.

Davies played under Heckingbottom at Barnsley and a Bramall Lane reunion could be on the cards.