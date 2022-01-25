Sheffield United are ‘showing an interest’ in Liverpool duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, reports Mail Online.

Sheffield United are eyeing up a defensive signing in the final days of this month’s transfer window.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t been too busy this month, but have seen Robin Olsen leave early from his loan spell and subsequently join Aston Villa.

Adam Davies is poised to sign for the Blades and play as no.2 to Wes Foderingham.

But Heckingbottom now has his sights set on a centre-back signing, and he could turn to Liverpool for that.

The Blades already have Ben Davis on loan from Liverpool, but the club is now looking at both Phillips and Williams.

Phillips, 24, featured 17 times in the Premier League last season but hasn’t made a league outing this time round, and reports have backed the Reds to cash in on him this month.

Williams meanwhile spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea City. The 20-year-old made five Championship outings in what was a tough loan spell, but he could yet return to the Championship with Sheffield United.

Blades’ old guard…

Former manager Chris Wilder left behind him an ageing squad at Bramall Lane. The likes of Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson at the back remain solid options but Heckingbottom will know that they aren’t the future of the club.

Either of Phillips or Williams meanwhile could be keen additions for the Blades, not only now but for the future too.

If they can get them on good deals – either permanent or on loan – it could be really shrewd business from the South Yorkshire club, who currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table.