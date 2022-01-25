Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne will undergo a medical with Charlton Athletic today after agreeing to make a switch to the club, according to Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic agreed to sign the attacker last week and recruitment sources have told Football Insider that the deal is closer to being finalised today, with a medical on the table.

The transfer is set to be a loan move until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The once-promising wide man has failed to make an appearance for Middlesbrough in just over a year after picking up a knee injury. He continued to show his promise up until that point, picking up two goals and an assist last season prior to this major injury.

Previous form…

Browne has already made his name in League One, mustering four goals and four assists for Oxford United in the 2019-20 campaign.

Mid-table Charlton are hoping to put together solid results and push up the table in 2022.

Johnnie Jackson’s men will be hoping to capitalise on their first win of 2022 after they beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 on Saturday, and are set to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park at the end of the month.

On his return from injury, Browne will surely add some extra firepower, in the form of both goals and assists as Jackson maintains mid-table safety.

The move could also help him establish himself as a real talent in the EFL once again. A promotion push definitely isn’t off the cards for Charlton but Browne will at least be another option for the young manager this season.

As for Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough, Browne moving on will free up some space on their wage bill, potentially allowing them to bring in some fresh faces in the final days of the transfer window.