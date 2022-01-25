Swindon Town and Mansfield Town want Aston Villa youngster Brad Young, according to a report by Football Insider.

Aston Villa are poised to loan out the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Young, 19, spent the first-half of this campaign with Carlisle United to gain some experience and scored three goals in 20 games for the Cumbrian side.

Football Insider also claim that Northampton Town and Port Vale are interested now as well.

Story so far

Young was on the books at West Bromwich Albion until the age of 12 when he switched to their Midlands rivals. He has since risen up through the academy at Villa Park and has been a regular for the Villans at various youth levels over recent years.

He was handed his senior debut in January 2021 in a League Cup clash against Liverpool and has since gone on to make a further couple of appearances for the Premier League side.

Villa also handed him a contract extension at the end of the last campaign.

The forward was loaned out for the first time for Carlisle but struggled to really hit the ground running during his time at Brunton Park and is now set for another chance in the Football League.

Where next?

Mansfield, Swindon, Northampton and Port Vale are all in the top half in League Two and have promotion aspirations.

Young would give them all a different option in attack and may feel he has a point to prove after his stint in the Lake District.