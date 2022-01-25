Bournemouth have made a £2million offer for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, reports Alex Crook.

Rothwell, 27, is out of contract at Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The former Manchester United youngster is in his fourth season at Ewood Park, and this season has arguably been his best to date.

He’s scored three goals and assisted seven in his 27 league outings, playing a huge part in Rovers’ standout season so far.

Now though, talkSPORT reporter Crook has revealed that Bournemouth have made a £2million offer to sign Rothwell this month:

#AFCB have made an offer worth more than £2m for #Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell. Rothwell is out of contract in the summer@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 25, 2022

Rothwell was absent from last night’s win over Middlesbrough. It saw Rovers climb up into 2nd place of the Championship table, leapfrogging Bournemouth who now sit in 3rd.

Scott Parker’s side have fallen off in recent weeks. They started the season in blistering form but have since won just two of their last ten, with back-to-back defeats throwing them out of title contention.

Is Rothwell the answer?

Rothwell is certainly a fine player. He’s a midfielder who can create and score goals and so he’d be a keen addition at any side.

Whether or not Bournemouth need another central midfielder is another question though. Parker has the likes of Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing at his disposal – three quality midfielders in the Championship.

A striker signing seems to be more paramount for the Cherries. Nevertheless, Rothwell would be a keen signing and from a Rovers point of view, £2million for a player out of contract in the summer could be too good to turn down.