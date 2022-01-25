After two impressive wins, Nottingham Forest face bottom-placed Barnsley tonight at The City Ground. Sky Sports pundit David Prutton makes his predictions ahead of the game.

Nottingham Forest came out on top against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side on Saturday. Strikes from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson were enough to see off their East Midlands rivals as a Tom Lawrence penalty in the 88th minute failed to ignite a last-ditch point winner for the Rams.

Cooper’s side have won both of their games so far this year having experienced a turbulent end to 2021. Back-to-back losses to Middlesbrough and Huddersfield came after a remarkable run of nine unbeaten matches for the club.

The story is very different for Barnsley who are still yet to win a league game under manager Poya Asbaghi. Victor Adeboyejo’s late goal wasn’t enough as the side lost 2-1 to Birmingham City on Saturday. Barnsley have only won twice this season in the Championship, their last win coming in early November against Derby.

Asbaghi’s move to Barnsley has failed to inspire a change in fortunes for the Yorkshire side. The club have also not made any signings this January to bolster their chances of remaining in the division.

Prutton predicts Barnsley V Nottingham Forest

Prutton made a safe but probably accurate prediction for this match, unable to see Barnsley getting anything from this match against Cooper’s promotion-pushing Forest.

‘That was a huge result for Nottingham Forest at the weekend. They overcame some rocky patches against Derby, but clinched a win to keep them right up in the reckoning and this is a good chance for them to build some momentum,’ he said in his column.

‘Barnsley are in the mire. Even with everything going on at Birmingham they couldn’t get anything from St Andrew’s. Winless in nine, it would take a real leap of faith to predict them to take anything from the City Ground.’

With Barnsley right at the bottom of the pack and Forest hopeful of promotion this season, it seems like a steam roll win for the club who are aiming for a return to the top flight after 22 long years.

Prutton here predicts a 2-0 victory for Steve Cooper’s Forest.