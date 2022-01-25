Bournemouth are making progress in their pursuit of Derby County’s Tom Lawrence, reports Kris Temple.

Bournemouth are keen to sign the winger before the end of the transfer window.

Lawrence, 28, has been a key player for the Rams over the past few years.

However, the Cherries are looking to lure him away from Wayne Rooney’s side with reporter Temple tweeting:

🍒 TRANSFER UPDATE (1/3) • I understand #AFCB are making progress in their efforts to sign Tom Lawrence from #DCFC. Has other suitors, but #AFCB well placed. Process not straightforward, with administrators currently running Derby. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) January 25, 2022

This season at Derby

Lawrence has been a standout player for Derby during the first-half of this season despite their problems off the pitch.

The Wales international has scored eight goals in 25 matches in all competitions.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign and he is due to become a free agent in the summer. The Rams run the risk of losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in on him this month.

Career to date

Lawrence started out at Manchester United and played once for their first-team.

He had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Carlisle United and Yeovil Town to gain experience before leaving on a permanent basis for Leicester City in 2014.

The attacker only played three times for the Foxes and they loaned him to Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town before selling him to Derby.

Lawrence has since made a total of 171 appearances for the Rams to date and has chipped in with 34 goals and 23 assists.

Bournemouth are now eager to land him as they look to keep their promotion push on track under Scott Parker. They lost 1-0 at home to Hull City last time out.