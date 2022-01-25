Coventry City and Stoke City face off tonight with both sides losing their previous fixtures, and hoping to kick on in the Championship.

The home side, under the leadership of Mark Robins, have only been able to win one game since November. Their 4-1 win over Peterborough earlier this month was followed by a 2-1 home loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, youngster D’Margio Wright-Phillips gave Stoke hope in their match against Fulham last time out. But inevitably, O’Neill’s men lost 3-2.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back in this match but Sky Sports’ David Prutton sees the sides cancelling each other out.

He said:

“Coventry won’t quite know how they managed to lose against QPR on Saturday. They dominated that game, but Mark Robins admitted after that they have to find a way to get better results against the sides near the top.

“Stoke were edged out by Fulham at the weekend, but ran them a lot closer than most have lately, which they should take a lot from. They could do with a win to get themselves back towards the play-offs, but I see this one being a draw.”

Stoke currently sit in 9th place of the table and Coventry in 10th. Both enjoyed strong starts to the campaign but have since dropped off – for the Sky Blues though, a top half finish this season would still be a huge achievement.

Stoke meanwhile will be pushing for a top-six spot and not achieving such could bring some unwanted pressure on to O’Neill.

Prutton meanwhile doesn’t see either side having enough to see off the game and he anticipates a 1-1 draw in what could be a feisty affair.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.