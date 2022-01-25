QPR welcome Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

QPR will look to secure a fifth-straight win in the Championship when they host Swansea City tonight.

The R’s currently sit in 4th place of the table and have the chance to leapfrog Bournemouth in 3rd with a win tonight, whilst the Swans find themselves in 17th, having won just one of their last five league fixtures.

QPR team news

QPR are still without Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Osman Kakay who are away competing in AFCON.

Elsewhere, captain Stefan Johansen missed the game v Coventry City and manager Mark Warburton says that a late check will be made on the Norwegian, with ‘one or two’ others having picked up minor knocks v Coventry.

Those will be assessed today. Sam McCallum meanwhile remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Marshall (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Field

Amos

Willock

Gray

Austin

Andre Dozzell was the first to be brought off against Coventry and he could well be one of the player that Warburton refers to as carrying a knock.

That could hand Luke Amos a rare start, with Charlie Austin ready to start after coming off the bench last time out.

Both Andre Gray and Lyndon Dykes were brought off v Coventry, but Warburton may favour a partnership of Gray and Austin, with the pace of Gray proving pivotal recently.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.