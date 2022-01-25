Bristol City travel to Kenilworth Road tonight with hopes of capitalising on Saturday’s win over Cardiff City.

Both sides sit amongst the middle of the pack with little threat of relegation or hope of going up.

Following an upturn in form which saw them beat Bournemouth this month, Nathan Jones’ Luton Town lost against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nigel Pearson and his Bristol City side came out on top in a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City thanks to two goals from Chris Martin and one from Andreas Weimann.

City will be hoping to push on after this victory and use it to inspire a charge up the table. But Prutton is unsure, citing the side’s inability to remain consistent as a reason to doubt this.

“Luton were disappointing at Sheffield United on Saturday. Nathan Jones admitted as much, and it’s that type of inconsistency which is why they are not closer to the top six,” he said.

“Bristol City bounced back to clinch an important win against Cardiff. But it’s rare for them to back up one good result with another. Home win for me.”

Both sides will be hoping to get something from the game as they look to put together good runs of form following inconsistent results all season.

Luton Town boss Jones will hope Elijah Adebayo can return to scoring ways having been unable to score in 2022 as of yet.

Meanwhile, Pearson will be banking on Martin to continue his rich vein of form after a brace last time out.

Tonight’s game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at 7:45pm.