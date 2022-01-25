Middlesbrough are targeting a late move for Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick, according to talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook.

Middlesbrough are looking to mount a charge on the Championship’s top six and want reinforcements in order to help them achieve that feat.

They have already brought in four new faces this window with Caolan Boyd-Munce and Riley McGree signing on permanent deals from Birmingham City and Charlotte FC, whilst Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly have arrived on loan from Premier League sides Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Another player they have identified this window is Jeff Hendrick of rivals Newcastle United.

The Irishman is believed to be surplus to requirements at St James Park having fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, and Isaac Hayden. Whilst there is also Joelinton to contend with, after the Brazilian recently made the switch into midfield.

Hendrick has played just three times for the Magpies so far this season, starting just once. However, he did score in his only start of the season, in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves back in October.

If he was to sign for Boro he would be in direct competition with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Martin Payero, Riley McGree, Caolan Boyd-Munce, and Paddy McNair, although the latter has primarily been used in a back three.

Hendrick boasts a wealth of experience having played in the top tier as well as the Championship. He also has 66 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team.