Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale is wanted by League Two side Salford City, reports Alan Nixon.

Vale, 20, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers youth academy. The striker spent time on loan with Rochdale in League One last season and with FC Halfiax this time round – he scored once in 10 National League fixtures for the club.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Vale is wanted by Salford City – possibly on loan.

He tweeted earlier today:

Blackburn. Young striker Jack Vale. Wanted by Salford. Poss loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 25, 2022

Vale made his Championship debut for Blackburn last season. He featured once in the league but that remains his only first-team appearance for Rovers.

But he’s also a favoured name within the Welsh youth sides – he’s featured for Wales’ U17, U19, U21 and sides, having scored a hat-trick for Wales’ U21 side against Bulgaria’s U21 side earlier this season.

But Vale is yet to gain any real first-team experience in the EFL. He remains a very inexperienced player but could yet seal a move to Salford City this month.

Nixon suggests that the move could either be permanent or on loan. For Rovers, they’ll obviously know Vale very well and after some unimpressive loan spells, the club may be keen to offload him permanently.

But if manager Tony Mowbray has seen something in the player then he could opt to keep him, send him out on loan to Salford and see how he fares.

Salford City currently sit in 10th place of the League Two table and are next in action against Barrow this evening.