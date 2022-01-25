Wigan Athletic-linked Jamie McGrath has been told to focus on his St Mirren duties, as per a report by Sky Sports.

The midfielder has been left out of his side’s squad for the past two games.

McGrath, 25, is reportedly on the radar of League One table toppers Wigan.

Championship pair Birmingham City and Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for him before the end of the transfer window.

‘Good place right now’…

St Mirren boss, Jim Goodwin, has told his key man to not get distracted by the speculation and has said:

“He’s in a good place now and he trained really well this morning. All the noise about whether he is or isn’t moving was affecting him and we have had a chat and I have asked him to try to put all that to the back of his mind.

“It can be distracting when there is speculation flying around, I’ve been there myself, but we have had a really good chat this morning and he just wants to get back playing football.

He added: “James’ priority now is to play games for St Mirren and keep himself in the mind of (Republic of Ireland manager) Stephen Kenny, because James is no good to anybody if he is missing games for us.”

Current situation

McGrath is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

The Buddies run the risk of losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in on him this month or agree terms of a new contract.

Important player

The Republic of Ireland international has been an important player for St Mirren since joining them in 2020.

He has made 78 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 20 goals and seven assists.

Prior to his move to the Paisley outfit, he had previously had spells at Cherry Orchard, UCD, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

Wigan in for him?

St Mirren still face a battle to keep hold of him between now and when the window slams shut.

The Daily Record reported last week that Wigan were considering a move for him. Leam Richardson’s side are flying high at the top of the third tier and have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Championship.

McGrath would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park ahead of the second-half of the season.