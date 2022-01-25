Bolton Wanderers might let Ronan Darcy leave on loan before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Bolton Wanderers are weighing up a potential departure for the young midfielder.

Darcy, 21, has recently been out on loan in Norway with Sognal to get some game time under his belt.

The Trotters could now give him the green light to head out the exit door once again to gain some more experience, but only if the right club comes along.

Bolton academy graduate

Darcy joined Bolton at the age of nine and has since risen up through the academy of the North West club.

The Merseyside-born man was a regular for the Trotters at various youth levels before he was loaned out to non-league side Skelmersdale United during the 2018/19 season to help boost his development.

He then returned to the University of Bolton Stadium and was handed his first-team debut in May 2019 in a Championship fixture away at Nottingham Forest.

Darcy had to wait until 2020 before he penned his first professional contract and he extended that deal last summer until 2023.

The youngster has made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions to date now and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

What now?

He may well depart Ian Evatt’s side on a temporary basis before the window shuts in six days time.

Bolton are in good spirits after their win away at Shrewsbury Town last time out and are back in action on Saturday at home to Sunderland.