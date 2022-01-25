Derby County manager Wayne Rooney remains on Everton’s managerial shortlist, claims a report from Mirror.

Everton are managerless following the sacking of Rafa Benitez earlier this month.

It’d been looking likely that Vitor Pereira would be his replacement, but Mirror now say that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is set to avoid another ‘knee jerk’ appointment.

And that means that Rooney’s links to Goodison Park won’t die out just yet.

The Rams boss is said to be on a ‘list of alternatives’ to take over at Everton – the club were he began his playing career almost 20 years ago.

Rooney’s Rams resurrection…

Rooney took charge of Derby County midway through last season. He hung up his boots and quickly took on a role in the dugout, and would go on to keep Derby in the Championship by a single point.

But this season has been somewhat different.

Everyone is well aware of Derby County’s situation as they sit 23rd place in the Championship table – an achievement in itself given their 21 point deduction this season.

Despite the odds being heavily stacked against them, Derby have given themselves a chance of survival in the Championship this season with four wins in their last six league outings.

It’s been a spirited showing from Derby in the last few weeks and Rooney has earned himself a lot of plaudits.

He’s shown nothing but professionalism and loyalty this season and it’s unsurprising to see Everton looking at him – his side play a lot of tidy football, they’re strong defensively and they play as a team.

Those factors could help turn Everton’s fortunes around, but it remains to be seen whether or not Rooney will leave Pride Park this month.