Hull City want to sign former Premier League right-back DeAndre Yedlin, reports Roger Gonzalez.

Hull City are looking to lure the American international back to England before the end of the transfer window.

Yedlin, 28, is available as a free agent after parting company with Galatasaray.

CBS Sports reporter Gonzalez says the Tigers have been in contact with him and has tweeted:

🇺🇸 DeAndre Yedlin has already been in contact with one English team, and it is Hull City, sources tell CBS Sports. Yedlin spoke with sporting director Tan Kesler of Hull City this morning. Lots of MLS teams also interested. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 24, 2022

Where would Yedlin fit in at Hull?

Hull have been playing with wing-backs over recent weeks and he would fit the bill on the right hand side. He is experienced and would provide more competition and depth to their ranks.

It is a new era at the MKM Stadium following the takeover of Acun Ilicali last week and they have six days left of the transfer window to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

Story so far

Yedlin started his senior career with Seattle Sounders before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. However, he spent just 12 months with the London side and left on a permanent basis for Newcastle United after a loan spell with their bitter rivals Sunderland.

He then helped the Magpies gain promotion to the top flight in his first year at the club under Rafa Benitez and went on to spend five seasons in the North East in total, making 125 appearances in all competition.

The full-back left the Toon Army in February 2021 and has since played in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.

Hull are now looking to sign him this month but face competition from the MLS.