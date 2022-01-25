Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town are interested in QPR defender Conor Masterson, as per a report by West London Sport.

The North West duo are keen on the Championship man along with fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Masterson, 23, is expected to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window having spent the first-half of this campaign with Cambridge United.

West London Sport claim the R’s are keen for him to get some more first-team experience under his belt and he isn’t short of suitors in the third tier.

Current situation

QPR swooped to sign Masterson in 2019 from Liverpool and he has since made 20 appearances in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

The Hoops loaned him out to Swindon Town last term to get some game time under his belt before his switch to Cambridge last summer.

He played 21 times for the U’s and helped them adapt to life in League One after their promotion under Mark Bonner.

Masterson still has another year left on his contract at QPR but is currently down the pecking order due to the abundance of options they have in their defensive department right now.

Crewe, Fleetwood or Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are hunting for a place in the play-offs and already have R’s winger Olamide Shodipo on loan.

Crewe and Fleetwood, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the league table. They could both offer Masterson regular game time though which is worth taking into account when deciding his next destination.