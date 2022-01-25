Cardiff City are in ‘advanced talks’ to re-sign Wolves youngster Ryan Giles, reports Football Insider.

Giles, 21, initially joined Cardiff City on loan at the start of the season.

The Englishman would go on to feature 21 times in the Championship for Cardiff, failing to score but managing nine assists for the Welsh club.

But they were dealt a blow earlier this month when Wolves recalled Giles. Bruno Lage’s side were dealt a number of injuries leading up to this month, and Giles along with Dion Sanderson who was on loan at Birmingham City, were both recalled.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting that Cardiff are close to re-signing Giles on loan, with a deal ‘close to being agreed’.

Cardiff getting their spark back…

Cardiff were struggling before, even with the prolific wing-back in their ranks. And since Giles has left, Cardiff have lost both their Championship fixtures and dropped down into 20th place of the table.

Steve Morison’s side are really struggling and relegation looks like a genuine possibility for Cardiff City this season – they currently find themselves just four points above Peterborough United in 22nd.

But ahead of some winnable fixtures – games against Barnsley, Peterborough United, Millwall and Derby County over the next few weeks – having Giles back will be a huge boost for their survival chances.

He’s a fine player and was gaining some quality experience at Cardiff, so from a Wolves perspective, it’s another good loan move for the youngster.

Up next for Cardiff City is a home game v Nottingham Forest this weekend.