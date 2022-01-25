Gillingham are considering former QPR first-team coach Marc Bircham as a potential managerial candidate, reports Ian Abrahams.

Gillingham are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Steve Evans earlier this month.

Steve Lovell is currently in caretaker charge until a new permanent boss is found.

talkSPORT reporter Abrahams suggests that the club’s chairman, Paul Scally, has met with Birchall already. He has tweeted:

👀for new @TheGillsFC manager, my sources say @marcbircham could be the man – I understand Birch has met with Gillingham Chairman Paul Scally about the vacancy at Priestfield pic.twitter.com/B6vbTTXaEC — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 24, 2022

Coaching career

Birchall retired from his playing days in 2009 after spells at Millwall, QPR and Yeovil Town.

The former Canada international midfielder started his coaching career at QPR at the start of the 2009/10 season and went on to spend five years with the London club.

He then had a brief spell back as a coach at Millwall before moving over to America for stints at Chicago Fire and Arizona United as a number two.

Birchall then returned to the R’s in 2016 and had two years as their first-team coach before recent spells with the Bahamas national team and Irish side Waterford.

Gillingham situation

Gillingham have had a tough first-half of the season and find themselves bottom of League One after just three wins in the league out of 26 matches.

The Kent club are 10 points from safety and are at serious risk of dropping into League Two unless they can start winning more games.

Birchall has emerged as a potential managerial option for the Gills. He has never managed in the Football League before as a number one but has bags of experience as a coach.