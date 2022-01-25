Middlesbrough had hoped to extend their eight-game unbeaten run and achieve a place in the top six with a win over Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough couldn’t match their recent form at Ewood Park and slumped to a 1-0 defeat. The defeat was just their second since Wilder took the reigns in November, the other coming at home to Preston North End in his second game in charge.

A goal from Sam Gallagher was enough to separate the two sides on Monday’s televised clash. The result means Tony Mowbray’s side jump up into an automatic promotion spot in second behind league leaders Fulham, whereas Middlesbrough remain outside of the play-offs in seventh.

Here are three players that let down manager Chris Wilder in the 1-0 loss against Blackburn yesterday evening, with stats from WhoScored:

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 5.4

The Northern Ireland international’s error lead to the winning goal and he was far from his best. Often tried to play the long ball when an easier pass would have sufficed. His delivery was off from dead balls and was Boro’s worst player on the night.

Aaron Connolly – WhoScored rating 5.9

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee may only be playing his second game for the club but he failed to make an impression against Blackburn. He had a couple of chances in the box which he lashed over or wide. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him replaced by Folarin Balogun or Duncan Watmore next time out.

Neil Taylor – WhoScored rating 5.9

Another poor performance last night came from experienced defender Neil Taylor. He was carded in just the third minute and was walking on eggshells for the rest of the game. He had a decent chance to score which was squandered and was beaten all ends up by Ryan Nyambe and Reda Khadra for the majority of the evening.