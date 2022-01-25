Peterborough make the trip from Cambridgeshire to Birmingham this evening, with both sides desperately needing three points at the bottom end of the table.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has put forward his view on how this encounter will go in his weekly predictions column.

Birmingham have lost four of their last seven Championship games, arresting that decline last time out with a 2-1 win against a struggling Barnsley outfit. A victory against Posh could see them move up to 14th in the table if other results went their way.

Peterborough are in the Championship drop zone and are finding results hard to come by. The London Road outfit have lost five of their last seven league games, their only win in that run coming in December against Millwall. They will be wanting to stop this decline sooner rather than later.

However, Prutton doesn’t see this happening and is tipping Birmingham City to keep all three points in the Midlands and send Peterborough home empty-handed.

The Sky Sports man wrote in his predictions column: “Peterborough just cannot stop conceding goals. They held on for so long at West Brom on Saturday, and then capitulated in the final few minutes.”

“If they are to get out of trouble they need something in these types of games. But I think this will be another home win for the Blues.”

Prutton predicts that it will be a close affair and that Birmingham will come away with the vital three points courtesy of a 1-0 victory.

Both sides will be missing players for the game with Bowyer’s side said to be without the likes of Matija Sarkic and Troy Deeney. Meanwhile, Peterborough are likely to be missing sidelined trio Dan Butler, Callum Morton and Joel Randall.

Tonight’s game St Andrew’s kicks off at 7:45pm.