Leyton Orient have confirmed the signing of midfielder Ethan Coleman, who joins on a permanent basis from National League side Kings Lynn Town.

Coleman, 21, has worked his way back to the Football League, linking up with Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder was let go by Reading in the summer of 2020 and has spent time on the books with Brackley Town and Kings Lynn in recent years. But now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, Orient have brought him back to the EFL.

Coleman has put pen paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the League Two club and will don the number 34 for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The midfielder, who turns 22 later this month, becomes Leyton Orient’s fourth signing of the January transfer window. Coleman follows Jordan Brown, Otis Khan and Dan Moss through the doors at Brisbane Road.

Career to date…

Coleman never played for Reading’s senior side but played regularly for the U18s and U23s. He featured 45 times for the former and 22 for the latter before his departure a year-and-a-half ago.

Following his departure, he then linked up with Brackley, where he enjoyed an impressive six-month spell before being snapped up by Kings Lynn in March 2021. Across all competitions, the O’s new boy played 29 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

Now, having completed his move to Leyton Orient, the midfielder will be determined to show he’s ready to play in the EFL once again after impressing in non-league football over the past two seasons.