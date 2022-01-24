Reading have confirmed the signing of Arsenal ‘keeper Karl Hein, who joins on loan until the end of the season.

Hein, 19, joins Reading in his first loan move away from the Gunners as he bids to pick up more game time away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Royals confirmed the goalkeeper’s arrival on their official club website on Monday, bringing him in to provide cover and competition for Luke Southwood following the departure of Brazilian shot-stopper Rafael.

Hein has played senior football before, featuring five times for Estonian side FC Nomme United before making the move to Arsenal, but the vast majority of his game time at club level has come in Arsenal’s youth ranks.

The young Gunner has played 28 times for Arsenal’s U23s, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Hein has been named in Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad on a couple of occasions though, remaining an unused substitute for their Premier League opener against Brentford earlier this season.

The task at hand…

Now that his switch to Reading has been confirmed, Hein will be bidding to break into Veljko Paunovic’s starting XI, with the earlier mentioned Southwood currently holding down the number one spot. The duo are the only two senior ‘keepers on the books at Reading, so it will be a battle between the two for a starting role.

Despite Reading’s leaky defence, Southwood has earned praise for some of his performances this season, though he has made a couple of errors recently.

The Royals find themselves in a fight to stay in the Championship after being deducted points earlier this campaign. As it stands, Paunovic’s side are 21st, two points ahead of Peterborough United. However, Darren Ferguson’s Posh side have two games in hand.