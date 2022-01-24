Birmingham City are casting their eye over free agent left-back Jordi Govea, with the ex-Swansea City man on trial with the club.

Govea, 22, has been without a club since the summer transfer window.

The Ecuadorian left-back was let go by fellow Championship side Swansea City following the expiry of his contract, bringing an end to his time in South Wales three years after his arrival from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Now, in his bid to find a new club, it has been reported that Govea is on trial with Birmingham City.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed on Monday morning that an “interesting” player is on trial with the Blues before BBC Radio West Midlands’ Richard Wilford confirmed the player in question is Govea.

Interesting to note that #bcfc are having a look at left-sided Jordi Govea in the U23s game with Albion today. The 22-year old from Ecuador saw his time with Swansea utterly ruined by a series of injuries. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 24, 2022

Little details have emerged on Govea’s trial, but the tie between Birmingham City’s U23s and West Brom’s U23s ended in a 3-2 win for the Blues, with Govea making way for Ricco Paterson at half-time.

Second-half goals for Leo dos Reis and Oriol Soldevila were enough for the Blues to secure the win.

More on Govea…

The Ecuadorian started out in his native country before moving to Real Madrid in 2011, and he remained there until the summer of 2018.

Govea never played for club’s senior team but found most of his game time in the youth academy before making the switch to Swansea City. Once again, Govea never played for the Swans’ first-team and saw most of his time with the club plagued by injury.

He played six times for the club’s U23s before departing last summer.