Jordan Brown left Derby County to sign for Leyton Orient yesterday.

Brown, 20, has signed an 18-month deal following a trial period with the club at the end of last year.

Brown was an academy graduate at Derby, and became a regular member of the Under-23s squad before making four appearances for the first-team including two appearances in this year’s Carabao Cup.

He made six appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, and has previously featured in the UEFA Youth League, scoring against a Borussia Dortmund side including wonderkid Youssouf Moukoko.

So where will brown fit into Orient’s starting XI?

Following an injury to Craig Clay, ruling him out for the rest of the season, Kenny Jackett was keen to bring in a replacement. Brown, usually used as a central midfield will be used to partner Orient academy graduate Hector Kyprianou or captain Darren Pratley.

Brown can also able be used at centre-back which could hint at a defensive departure before the closure of the transfer window at the end of this month.

Jackett will definitely see the squad boosted by this signing. As the O’s prepare to play six games in 21 days the versatility of Brown will come in handy, although his lack of first-team minutes could see him make a slow start to his career in East London.

With the next three games being against sides above Orient in the league, Brown certainly has an opportunity to stamp his authority in the side.