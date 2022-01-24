Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson has bid farewell to Swindon Town after the Tractor Boys opted to recall him from his loan spell at the County Ground.

Simpson was a big hit during his time with the League Two club after linking up with them in the summer.

The 19-year-old made the temporary move to Swindon Town in a bid to pick up senior experience away from Ipswich Town, and he made good on his chance with the Robins. Across all competitions, Simpson netted 11 goals and laid on three assists in 30 outings, successfully nailing down a place in Ben Garner’s side before his early recall.

Now, upon the confirmation of his return to Ipswich, Simpson has moved to bid farewell to Swindon.

Speaking on Twitter, Simpson admitted that it has been one of the “hardest goodbyes” and spoke highly of his time with the club.

What now?

Simpson was enjoying a strong stint with Swindon before the recall was confirmed and as it stands, Ipswich’s plans for the striker remain unknown.

Kieran McKenna already has a solid number of attacking options available to him, with James Norwood, Macauley Bonne, Joe Pigott, Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin all on the books, so there will be hefty competition for a starting spot if Simpson remains with Ipswich.

The spell on loan will have done wonders for the striker’s development and confidence, showing he is more than capable of plying his trade in League Two despite his youth. Now, he will be hoping to get the chance to prove himself at League One level following his return to Suffolk.