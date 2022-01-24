Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that trio Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sammie Szmodics and Ronnie Edwards are attracting interest from elsewhere.

Over the years, Peterborough United have seen plenty of interest in their star players, producing a number of talented players before moving them on to bigger things.

This January has been no different, with the likes of key forward Siriki Dembele and promising talent Benjamin Mensah attracting interest.

Now, director of football Fry has confirmed interest from elsewhere in three other Posh players.

Speaking with the club’s official media team (as quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph), Fry confirmed enquiries have come in regarding striker Clarke-Harris, attacking midfielder Szmodics and young centre-back Edwards.

Here’s what Fry had to say on the matter:

“We’ve had four Premier League clubs enquire about Ronnie Edwards and there has been interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics, but there have been no bids for any of them.”

Three influential players…

Clarke-Harris’ goals were pivotal in Posh’s promotion push last season and although the goals have dried up somewhat this campaign, the striker remains a go-to player for Ferguson’s side.

Szmodics has been in and out of the side a little more than last season, starting in 14 league games and coming off the bench on seven occasions but he too was important last campaign and has shown he can be dangerous at this level.

As for Edwards, he has put in a string of impressive performances in his first campaign in the Championship, earning international recognition and successfully nailing down a starting spot.

All three could have important roles to play in Posh’s bid to maintain their Championship status, so losing them may come as a blow to Ferguson and co.