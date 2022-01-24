Birmingham City, Swansea City and Bristol City are interested in non-league midfielder Owen Humphries, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster has been on trial with League One side Sheffield Wednesday recently.

Humphries, 19, is currently on the books of Somerset club Larkhall Athletic in the Southern League Division One.

However, he is a wanted man higher up the football pyramid with the Sheffield Star also claiming Premier League outfit Aston Villa are also keen.

Also had trail at Birmingham

The attacking midfielder had a trial at Birmingham before Sheffield Wednesday started taking a look at him and the Blues are keen to snap him up now to bolster their development squad.

He is not the only player who the the Owls have been casting an eye over, with Ipswich Town’s Collin Oppong having also played for their Under-23s as the Yorkshire club look at potential additions.

Humphries has caught the eye in non-league and had a spell at Gloucestershire-based Mangotsfield United before his move to current club Larkhall.

A choice of leagues

He will now be hoping to secure himself a big move to kick-start his career.

Aston Villa are the only top flight in the frame right now and may have to battle it out with bitter rivals Birmingham for his signature though. The Blues will hope the fact they have already had him in recently gives them the boost in this one.

Bristol City and Swansea are also in the frame as they look to bolster their respective youth ranks.