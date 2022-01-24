Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club have rejected bids from Bournemouth for attacker Siriki Dembele.

Dembele, 25, sees his contract with Peterborough United expire at the end of this season.

Reports emerged at the weekend stating Bournemouth had seen two bids rejected for the Posh star and now, director of football Fry has confirmed the Cherries’ failed efforts to sign the Scot.

Speaking to the club’s official media team (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), Fry confirmed the rejected bids.

He revealed that the offers came after a lengthy discussion with Dembele before adding that Bournemouth could yet come back with a new bid before the end of the month.

Here’s what Fry had to say on the matter:

“Siriki and his agent came to see me and we had a long discussion about things.

“The next day we had a bid from Bournemouth which we turned down immediately and the day after that we had another bid which we also rejected. Bournemouth are managed by Scott Parker who was always keen on Siriki when he was at Fulham.

“Siriki can sign a pre-contract with whoever he likes on February 1st. “But, he could also get his head down and show his best form us for the rest of this season.

“Bournemouth might be back again, but I will be glad when the transfer window shuts next week (January 31) as it’s unsettling for players and speculation is doing us no good in our situation.”

Posh’s hero?

Darren Ferguson’s side may end up needing a hero this season as they risk falling away from safety. Three consecutive losses have left Posh three points away from safety, although they do have two games in hand on 21st place Reading.

Performances of late have not been good enough but with some fresh faces through the door, the work is being done off the pitch as they bid to maintain their Championship status.

Dembele is the type of player who can grab the game by the scruff of the neck and turn it around, so getting the best out of him would be huge for Posh’s relegation fight. However, with Bournemouth keen, there’s still time left in the window for him to complete a move away before his deal expires in the summer.