Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is attracting interest from Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, it has emerged.

Carvalho’s performances this season have seen him emerge as a key player for Fulham, showcasing himself as one of the Championship’s top young talents.

His displays have seen him attract interest from the likes of Liverpool, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Now, it has been claimed that Carvalho is wanted in Germany.

As per Portugal-based reporter Bruno Andrade, Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are both interested in the Fulham player.

Liverpool não é o único interessado no luso-descendente Fábio Carvalho. Borussia Dortmund e Leverkusen também estão em cima do jovem de 19 anos. Fulham, por sua vez, já dá quase como perdida a permanência do jogador, cujo contrato acaba em junho/22 — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 24, 2022

With interest in the young playmaker persisting and with his contract situation remaining unresolved, it remains to be seen if Dortmund or Leverkusen’s interest develops further.

Carvalho’s season so far

The Portuguese-born talent has been a mainstay in Marco Silva’s side this season, nailing down a starting spot in attacking midfield.

He missed a run of nine Championship games earlier in the season but he has broken back into the starting XI since returning to full fitness. Carvalho has netted eight goals and laid on two assists in 17 league games this season, chipping in with five goal contributions in the last five games (four goals, one assist).

A big loss

If Carvalho ends up leaving upon the expiry of his contract it would be a big blow for the Cottagers. Not only is the playmaker an important player now, but he still has his best years ahead of him at only 19.

A sale this month would give Fulham the chance to cash in on Carvalho while they can rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.