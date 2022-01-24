Rotherham United are ready to sign a striker if Freddie Ladapo leaves, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United will delve into the transfer window for a replacement if their attacker departs between now and the end of the transfer window.

Ladapo, 28, has handed in a transfer request this month but there have been no offers for him as of yet.

The Millers have a contingency plan in place if their 12-goal man is lured away from the ASSEAL New York Stadium over the next seven days.

No Kelly

Georgie Kelly won’t be making the move to Yorkshire. The free agent, most recently at Bohemians, held talks with Paul Warne’s side but the Rotherham Advertiser claim he isn’t joining them.

He is now being lined up a potential addition for fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle instead.

Current options for Rotherham

Rotherham are well stocked up on options at the top end of the pitch, even if Ladapo heads out the exit door.

They currently have Michael Smith, Will Grigg and Josh Kayode at their disposal and are the joint-second highest scorers in the league behind Wigan Athletic.

Promotion in their sights

The Millers are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Championship and have a core of players in their squad who have done it before.

They are currently 3rd in the table behind Wigan and Sunderland having won 16 out of their 26 games so far this term.

Next up for Warne’s men is a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Cambridge United at home tomorrow, followed by an away trip to Crewe Alexandra this weekend.