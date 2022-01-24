Swansea City are making good progress on deals for two new players, it has been claimed.

Russell Martin has already managed to bring some fresh faces to the Swansea.com Stadium this month.

Swansea City have signed a new goalkeeper in the form of Andy Fisher, who arrives on a permanent basis from MK Dons. Fulham defender Cyrus Christie has joined on loan until the end of the season, as has Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf.

Now, fresh reports have emerged from the Swansea Independent revealing progress on two more deals.

The report states that the Swans are closing in on two new players as Martin looks to further bolster his squad. The identities of the two players are not revealed, but it is added that the coming days will be important as the finer details of the deals are worked on.

In need of some inspiration?

Martin has earned his plaudits since coming in as manager last summer, and rightly so. He’s implemented a style of play that has got supporters on board with the project, but results have faltered at times, leaving them in 17th place in the Championship table.

Losing influential players like Andre Ayew, Connor Roberts, Jamal Lowe and more were setbacks, but the likes of Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes have impressed since joining.

An inspirational signing or two this month could be exactly what Swansea need as they look to rise up the Championship table.

The club currently sit 13 points away from the play-off spots with 22 games remaining.