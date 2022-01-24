Peterborough United man Idris Kanu is in advanced talks over a loan move to League Two side Northampton Town, it has emerged.

Kanu, 22, has been away with Sierra Leone in recent weeks having linked up with the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Now, it has been claimed that he could made a temporary departure from Peterborough United, with rivals Northampton Town looking to secure a loan deal.

Football Insider‘s report claims that the Cobblers are in advanced talks over a deal to bring Kanu to Sixfields.

The versatile youngster, who can play as a striker or on the right-hand side as a winger or wing-back, has made only five Championship appearances this campaign, with one coming as a start.

Kanu’s last league outing came back in November, coming on off the bench as Posh were defeated 1-0 by Fulham.

A shot at regular football

With Kanu down the pecking order at London Road, a temporary transfer could be just what the Sierra Leone international needs to kick his campaign into action.

The former Aldershot Town talent joined Posh as a youngster back in August 2017 but hasn’t had regular game time, spending time out on loan with Port Vale and Boreham Wood in previous campaigns. Kanu has shown he is a talented footballer and at 22 he has his best years ahead of him, so a loan away could be good for his development.

Northampton’s promotion bid…

A move to Jon Brady’s Cobblers would see him jump into a League Two promotion push.

Northampton are on a run of four games without a win but they still sit in 4th place, two points behind Sutton United in the automatic promotion spots. Up next for the club is Barrow, who sit in 21st and find themselves in a fight to stay in League Two.