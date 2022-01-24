Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict amid rumours that Denver Hume is set to complete a move to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Football Insider has claimed that League One rivals Sunderland and Portsmouth have come to an agreement over a deal for Hume.

The report states that the 23-year-old will head down to Fratton Park to undergo a medical with Pompey ahead of a permanent move with the deal expected to be completed in the coming days.

Hume re-signed with Sunderland last year after his contract came to an end, but he has been unable to nail down a spot in Lee Johnson’s starting XI since penning a new deal, with injury problems disrupting his campaign to date.

Across all competitions, the left-back has played eight times for the Black Cats this season. However, he was left out of the squad as they defeated Portsmouth 1-0 at the weekend.

Overall, the Sunderland academy graduate has chipped in with three goals and 10 assists in 84 games for the club’s first-team since making his way through their youth ranks.

Amid the reports of Hume’s rumoured move, Sunderland fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what some had to say:

Good luck to the lad. Came through the academy but ultimately wasn't good enough. https://t.co/2YeKsj61Fo — Ewan (@eab1992) January 24, 2022

You've made my day Pete. — Robert (@_robertsafc) January 24, 2022

Good luck to him , there’s a player in there — Ralph Lane (@Lane2ralphlane) January 24, 2022

Fee? Anything more than £50 and we've had Pompeys pants down. He's an absolutely abysmal footballer. — Steven 🔴⚪ (@MiserableMackem) January 24, 2022

Good luck kidda. Hate to see Academy graduates leave. Had superb pedigree when younger. England etc. Just didn't kick on and hated by fans. Great move for him. — Jon (@Jonphillips7777) January 24, 2022