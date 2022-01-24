QPR youngster Aaron Drewe is set to join Weymouth on loan, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Drewe, 20, recently made his professional debut for QPR in their FA Cup win over Rotherham United earlier in the month.

The full-back has previously spent time on loan with Chelmsford City and Oxford City, but is now poised to join National League side Weymouth on loan, The72 has learned.

Drewe was named on the bench against Sunderland in QPR’s previous FA Cup fixture – he is yet to make a matchday squad in the Championship though.

R’s manager Mark Warburton will be hoping that Drewe can progress in another loan spell away from the club, and hopefully follow in the footsteps of players like Ebere Eze who have progressed through the QPR youth system in recent seasons.

Fans got a small glimpse of what Drewe can offer when he had a half-hour run out against Rotherham this month. He’s an exciting wing-back who boasts all the attributes of a modern day footballer, making him an ideal player for the way that QPR play under Warburton.

Up next for QPR is a home game v Swansea City.