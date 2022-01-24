Sunderland left-back Denver Hume is set to undergo a medical with League One rivals Portsmouth, reports Football Insider.

Hume, 25, is poised to leave Sunderland and sign for Portsmouth after the two clubs agreed on the terms of a permanent transfer.

Football Insider now report that Hume is heading to the south coast to undergo his medical with Pompey.

Hume has featured just four times for Sunderland in League One this season – the left-back left the club at the end of last season and was re-signed by manager Lee Johnson earlier in this campaign.

But Johnson hasn’t favoured Hume since his return to the club. The Englishman has played just 26 minutes of football so far this month and now looks set for a move to Fratton Park.

A blow for Sunderland?

Hume is a product of the Sunderland academy and someone who’s certainly had his moments for the club in recent seasons.

He’s so far racked up 69 league appearances for the club. But this season in particular, he’s not managed to cement his place in the side, with Johnson preferring the likes of 18-year-old Dennis Cirkin as they look more towards the future.

For Hume though, Portsmouth is a good move. Danny Cowley’s side narrowly lost away at Sunderland over the weekend but remain in play-off contention in League One.

Pompey will be getting a player with decent experience at this level, and who will surely be raring for a new challenge after falling out of favour at Sunderland.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.