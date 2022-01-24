Birmingham City have an ‘interesting’ trialist playing for their U23 side this afternoon, according to Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City have had a relatively positive January transfer window so far. Lee Bower has managed to bring in a handful of players on loan including Teden Mengi from Manchester United and Onel Hernandez from Norwich City.

In terms of departures, the club lost Riley McGree ahead of this month and have since seen Dion Sanderson recalled by Wolves.

Bowyer could still do with a signing or two before the window slams shut next week, particularly in defence after the departure of Sanderson, and The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Blues have a left-back trialling with the club’s U23 side this afternoon:

Birmingham City. Interesting left back trialist playing in u23s this afternoon. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2022

Blues’ defensive woes…

Birmingham City haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven Championship fixtures.

Bowyer’s side have particularly poor in defence this seaosn having conceded 40 goals in their 27 league fixtures so far, with certain names coming under the spotlight on more than one occasion.

Left-back Kristian Pedersen has been one of those names. The Dane remains Bowyer’s no.1 choice at left-back but has proved inconsistent this season – his fourth season with the club.

But who this trialist that Nixon speaks of could be is anyone’s guess. But he says it’s an ‘interesting’ trailist which could potentially excite a few fans.

Blues currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table despite claiming a 2-1 win over Barnsley at the weekend – up next for Bowyer’s side is a home game v Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.