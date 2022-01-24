Hull City are keen on Galatasaray winger Ryan Babel, according to a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are interested in luring the Holland international to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Babel, 35, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Hull Live claim the Tigers want to make a shock swoop for him this week.

Back to England?

Babel first moved to England in 2007 to join Liverpool from Ajax and spent four years on the books at Anfield.

He went on to make 144 appearances for the Merseyside giants and chipped in with 22 goals.

The veteran then went on to have spells at Hoffenheim, Kasimpasa, Al-Ain, Deportivo la Coruna and Besiktas before heading to Fulham during the 2018/19 campaign.

He was a hit with the Cottagers in the Premier League and scored five goals in 16 games.

Galatasaray came calling after his spell in London and he has since scored 13 goals in 59 matches for the Turkish giants, as well as spending time back on loan at Ajax.

Hull keen

Hull are in for a busy week ahead as they look to make their first signings of the Acun Ilicali era.

Grant McCann is poised to leave his role this afternoon and is set to be replaced by Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers have won their last two games in the league against Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth and are back in action this weekend at home to Swansea City.