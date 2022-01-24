Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they could try and bring in another signing this week.

Mansfield Town are in strong form in League Two right now and have risen into the top seven.

The Stags have been busy so far this month with both incomings and outgoings as they gear up for the second-half of the season.

They have extended John-Joe O’Toole contract and have lured Lucas Akins to the club from Burton Albion.

‘Maybe add one more’….

Clough hints another new face could come through the door over the coming days, whilst there may also be some departures.

He has told the club’s YouTube channel:

“We’re getting some young lads out still. I think there’s 10 gone out now out on loan, and a couple of permanents. We’re looking at that number to get to 15 and maybe add one more new face next week.”

Mansfield on fire

Mansfield made a slow start to the season but have started to click over the past couple of months. They have won their last seven games in a row and are starting to establish themselves as serious promotion contenders.

They are a point inside the play-off positions and are only three points outside the automatic promotion places.

Who has been linked?

The Stags have been linked with a move for Burton’s Kieran Wallace. Clough managed him during his time with the Brewers and also had him at Sheffield United.

John Marquis was also said to be on their radar after he was made available to leave Portsmouth earlier this month. However, that ship has sailed now as he has signed for Lincoln City.

The72 have exclusively revealed that Mansfield want Stourbridge striker Montel Gibson along with fellow fourth tier side Oldham Athletic.